The player who lit up Burkina Faso's game.

He is cited among the "surprise" players of this World Cup qualifying phase. His name is Landry Kaboré, the talented Burkinabé player who is seen as a hero.

On matchday 10 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Pierre Landry Kaboré gave the Burkina Faso Stallions victory. On the bench at kickoff, the Heart of Midlothian striker came on in the 62nd minute.

Pierre Landry Kaboré made his mark by opening the scoring for the Stallions after an excellent deflection from Steve Yago's header. It was his first goal for the national team. At the end of the match, Landry Kaboré capped the evening with a hat-trick.

With this remarkable feat, we see this 24-year-old player as a new hero in Burkina Faso.