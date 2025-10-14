2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Jakobs to miss Mauritania match with knee injury

Ismail Jakobs' absence will be visible.

Matches for the tenth day of the World Cup qualifiers continue, and Senegal is preparing to play a decisive match against Mauritania on October 14. But one absence is already attracting attention: that of Ismail Jakobs.

The Lions' left-back is suffering from knee discomfort, coach Pape Thiaw confirmed at a press conference on Monday, October 13. Although he was called up to Pape Thiaw's 26-man squad for the October training camp, Ismail Jakobs only joined the Den last Saturday. The player was retained by his club, Galatasaray. Present at training on Sunday, but sidelined, the Lions defender trained again on Monday.

At the pre-match press conference, here is the reaction of Pape Thiaw, the Senegalese coach:

“Jakobs has knee pain, he was going to train away from the squad, and the staff will listen to the doctors' advice to determine what happens next.”



It is now clear that the player is out of this final match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, against Mauritania.