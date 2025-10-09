2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Guinea Wins Against Mozambique

Guinea's hopes of qualification remain alive.

Guinea defeated Mozambique 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Abdoul Camara Traoré, scoring twice in the second and 59th minutes, was arguably the man of the match for his fine display. Despite a quick equalizer from Reinildo Mandava in the 19th minute, which briefly gave the Mozambican crowd hope, the home team's efforts were not enough to secure a better result.

There is still hope for Paulo Duarte's team, who continue to keep the flame of qualification alive, even if their chances remain slim. Despite these three points, the Group G standings remain tight. Guinea, with 14 points, is in 4th place, just behind Mozambique which retains 3rd place with 15 points.