2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Ghana secures qualification

The Ghana team has qualified.

Ghana is now on the list of African countries qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana's Black Stars finished top of their group after their 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday. The five of the nine African nations that will participate in the 2026 World Cup are now known. Following Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt, Ghana joins the list thanks to Mohammed Kudus, who scored the winning goal against Comoros (in the 10th round of qualifying).

The Black Stars thus finished top of Group I ahead of Madagascar with a record of eight wins, one draw, and one defeat. Ghana will thus participate in its fifth World Cup after 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.