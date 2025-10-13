2026 World Cup Qualifiers (day 10) : Nibombé Daré “The two teams are no longer in the race, but for me, it’s about finishing with a victory.”

Togo's victory is the most important thing.

Togo has lost its chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup but will play South Sudan this Monday to salvage its honor. Traveling to face the Bright Stars of South Sudan on October 13, the goal of the Togolese staff and team is to finish on a winning note and prepare for the events to come.

At a pre-match press conference this Sunday, national coach Nibombé Daré spoke of his team's desire to finish the qualifiers with pride and determination.

“Togo always plays its matches to win and I think that if you look at our matches, we play well, we create chances but we lack efficiency. Other than that, we have no problem. The two teams are no longer in the race, but for me, it's about finishing with a victory. This would give us an idea of ​​what the Hawks would do for the future CAN 2027 qualifiers,” he said.

Finishing the elimination phase on a high note is no longer just a phrase for the Sparrowhawks, but also an ambition.