2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Choupo-Moting spoke about the state of mind of the Indomitable Lions group
It's all about self-confidence.
Football news Today, 07:43Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
www.france24.com
On the sidelines of their training session on the eve of the match against Mauritius at the Côte d'Or Sports Complex stadium in Saint-Pierre, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting spoke about the spirit of the Indomitable Lions squad.
A few hours before this match, Cameroon says it is ready for this duel.
We offer you this video of the interview.
https://x.com/LIndomptables/status/1975639553051652565