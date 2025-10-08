ES ES FR FR
2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Choupo-Moting spoke about the state of mind of the Indomitable Lions group

It's all about self-confidence.
Football news Today, 07:43
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
On the sidelines of their training session on the eve of the match against Mauritius at the Côte d'Or Sports Complex stadium in Saint-Pierre, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting spoke about the spirit of the Indomitable Lions squad.


A few hours before this match, Cameroon says it is ready for this duel.

We offer you this video of the interview.

https://x.com/LIndomptables/status/1975639553051652565

