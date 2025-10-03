2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Cameroon's List Revealed
The preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continue, and Cameroon's national team has released its roster. The Indomitable Lions, who sit second in Group D behind Cape Verde (19 points), have a total of eight points from eight matches.
The matches against Mauritius on October 8 and against Angola on October 13 in Yaoundé are important if we hope to have a better place in this group.
Here is the list from Cameroon
Goalkeepers
Devis EPASSY, Simon OMOSSOLA, André ONANA.
Defenders
Samuel Junior KOTTO, Jackson TCHATCHOUA, Jean-Charles CASTELLETTO, Nouhou TOLO, Michael, NGADEU – NGADJIU, NACIDA MAHAMADOU, Junior TCHAMADEU, Malcolm BOKELE.
Midfielders
André-Frank ZAMBO ANGUISSA, Carlos BALEBA, Arthur AVOM, Martin HONGLA, Fidele Brice AMBINA.
Strikers
Christian BASSOGOG, Bryan MBEUMO, Nicolas Brice MOUMI NGAMALEU, Frank MAGRI, Vincent, ABOUBAKAR, Eric Maxim CHOUPO-MOTING, Danny NAMASO, Georges-Kévin NKOUDOU, Patrick, SOKO, Karl ETTA EYONG.