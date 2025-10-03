2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Cameroon's List Revealed

Cameroon's coach released the squad list for the match against Mauritius and Angola on Friday.

The preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continue, and Cameroon's national team has released its roster. The Indomitable Lions, who sit second in Group D behind Cape Verde (19 points), have a total of eight points from eight matches.

The matches against Mauritius on October 8 and against Angola on October 13 in Yaoundé are important if we hope to have a better place in this group.

Here is the list from Cameroon

Goalkeepers

Devis EPASSY, Simon OMOSSOLA, André ONANA.

Defenders

Samuel Junior KOTTO, Jackson TCHATCHOUA, Jean-Charles CASTELLETTO, Nouhou TOLO, Michael, NGADEU – NGADJIU, NACIDA MAHAMADOU, Junior TCHAMADEU, Malcolm BOKELE.

Midfielders

André-Frank ZAMBO ANGUISSA, Carlos BALEBA, Arthur AVOM, Martin HONGLA, Fidele Brice AMBINA.

Strikers

Christian BASSOGOG, Bryan MBEUMO, Nicolas Brice MOUMI NGAMALEU, Frank MAGRI, Vincent, ABOUBAKAR, Eric Maxim CHOUPO-MOTING, Danny NAMASO, Georges-Kévin NKOUDOU, Patrick, SOKO, Karl ETTA EYONG.