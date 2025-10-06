2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Algeria's First Training Session

Algeria aims for victory.

The Algerian national team began its first training session this Monday. In preparation for the matches against Somalia and Uganda in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Algerian national team is training at the Sidi Moussa national technical center.

The photos published by the Algerian Football Federation show a positive atmosphere. The training session featured the first training session with the group of four new players from the Algerian national team: Zidane, Dorval, Cherki, and Belghali.

For their match scheduled for next Thursday, the Greens are aiming for a victory against Somalia. This is the only way to ensure automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.