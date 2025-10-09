2026 World Cup Qualifiers : Algeria in search of direct qualification

Algeria aims for victory.

Six matches are scheduled for this October 9th for the ninth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. For their upcoming match, the Algerian team is aiming for qualification.

After Algeria's 1-1 draw against Guinea, a victory against Somalia this Thursday in Oran would secure a direct qualification for Riyad Mahrez and his teammates. The latter, who narrowly missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, are making the 2026 World Cup a top priority.

While leading Group G with 19 points, the Fennecs need only three more points to confirm their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.