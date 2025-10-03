2026 World Cup: Ismaïla Sarr, Senegal's hope for a place at the World Cup ?

Ismaïla Sarr, hope or illusion for Senegal ?

The Senegalese national team is sharpening its weapons to confirm its leading position in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

As one of the favorites for this global footballing event, Senegal can count on Ismaïla Sarr, considered one of the Senegalese team's promising prospects.

Since the start of the season, the Senegalese international has proven himself with Crystal Palace, making this a triumphant return for Ismaïla Sarr after his injury-related absence in September.

For their performances at their respective clubs, Nampalys Mendy (Watford), Ilay Camara (Anderlecht), and Mamadou Camara (RS Berkane) have also returned to the Senegalese national team.

The Lions, however, have not yet secured their place. Any poor performance against South Sudan on October 10 and Mauritania on October 14 could jeopardize their chances of making it to the world football summit.