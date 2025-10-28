2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers : Here's Tuesday's Schedule

The last tickets to be won.

The final qualifying matches for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations continue on October 28th. As the race heats up, this day promises to be decisive for the various teams.

At the end of the day, the veil will be lifted on the nations qualified for the final phase in Morocco.

This Tuesday's Schedule

12:00 PM : Ethiopia vs. Tanzania

1:00 PM : Malawi vs. Angola

1:00 PM : Nigeria vs. Benin

3:30 PM : Ghana vs. Egypt

3:30 PM : Cameroon vs. Algeria

4:00 PM : Togo vs. Burkina Faso

4:00 PM : Gambia vs. Kenya

5:00 PM : Mali vs. Cape Verde

5:00 PM : South Africa vs. DRC

7:00 PM : Ivory Coast vs. Senegal