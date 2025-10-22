2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Zambia Wins Over Namibia

Zambia Takes a Lead.

Zambia defeated Namibia 4-2 this Wednesday in the first leg of the second round of the 2026 AFCON qualifiers. The Zambian team is now one step closer to qualifying for the 2026 African Nations Cup.

Zambia dominated throughout the match. In the 12th minute, Racheal Kundananji opened the scoring. Rachel Nachula doubled the lead four minutes later. Namibia, despite trailing, held on. They equalized thanks to Ivan Kooper (51') and Zenatha Coleman (59'). Zambia regained the upper hand and ultimately won.

While awaiting the return match, Zambia can celebrate having accomplished a feat by taking a lead over their opponent.