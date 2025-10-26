2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Zambia Crushes Namibia and Easily Qualifies

Zambia Wins Unsurprisingly

Zambia defeated Namibia by a resounding 3-0 score, for a 7-2 aggregate score, in the 2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers.

After a 4-2 victory in the first leg, Zambia truly won this Sunday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. The Copper Queens opened the scoring thanks to Racheal Kundananji on a G. Chanda corner. This goal, which gave the Zambian team confidence in their qualification, forced the opposing team to suffer.

The two teams were 2-0 at halftime, and Prisca Chilufya scored a third goal to save Zambia's lead after the break. The Copper Queens thus qualified for the final phase of the next Women's AFCON.