2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Togo Must Win Against Burkina Faso to Increase Qualifying Points

The match will be crucial.

Togo hosts Burkina Faso this Tuesday, October 28th at the Kégué Stadium, in the second leg of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers.

Scheduled to start at 4:00 PM GMT, this match, counting for the final preliminary round of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers, promises to be decisive for the Women's Hawks. To qualify, the Togolese players must achieve a major feat by demonstrating efficiency in their game.

The Women's Stallions of Burkina Faso are looking to confirm their superiority and secure their place in the final phase of the competition. Such a success would be the result of a solid run during these qualifiers, and the players are determined not to let this opportunity slip away.