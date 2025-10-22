2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers: Kenyan Team Confident Ahead of Match Against Gambia

Kenya unveils its strategy for a victory against Gambia.

The Kenyan women's football team is hoping to win its next first leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Gambia. Scheduled to be played this Friday, October 24, this match promises to be decisive.

To secure a spot in the qualifiers, the Kenyan team intends to implement a strategy while the players are in top form. To do so, a victory against Gambia on Friday is essential, hoping to qualify for the return match next week.

For the time being, the players have been training for three weeks and say they are in a good position to achieve a positive result in the first leg.



