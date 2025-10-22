2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Draw between the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa

No Winner Between the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.

The first leg matches of the second round of the qualifiers continue, and the competing teams are battling for qualification. However, the match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa did not produce a winner.

The first leg of the second round of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers between the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa ended in a draw.

The Leopards Women and Banyana Banyana drew 1-1 in this first match. Despite a first half dominated by South Africa, the score did not go their way. After Mohlakoana opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, the DRC came back into the match before the end of the first half. It was Ruth Kipoyi who set the record straight for the DRC in the 46th minute.

While this match was highly anticipated, this result rekindled both teams' quest for qualification for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.