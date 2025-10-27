2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens Resume Training Ahead of Egypt Clash After Two-Day Boycott

Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, have returned to training ahead of their crucial 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt. Their comeback follows a two-day boycott over unpaid bonuses, which had briefly threatened their participation in Tuesday’s second-leg encounter in Accra.

The players, who are each owed $9,500 for their bronze-winning campaign at the 2025 WAFCON in Morocco, refused to train on Saturday and Sunday, insisting that their outstanding payments be settled before they take to the pitch.

However, calm was restored on Monday following a crucial meeting between the players, GFA President Kurt Okraku, and Director of National Teams Alex Asante. The officials assured the team that steps were being taken to settle their payments, prompting the Queens to return to camp later that evening.

All 24 players participated in the lively training session, which saw GFA executives join the team in a show of solidarity and support. Smiles, dancing, and laughter filled the atmosphere — a clear sign that the team’s spirit and focus had been reignited.

The Black Queens now turn their attention to Tuesday’s second-leg match against Egypt at the Accra Sports Stadium, kicking off at 15:30 GMT. Ghana heads into the game with a comfortable 3-0 aggregate lead, courtesy of goals from Doris Boaduwaa, Mary Amponsah, and Grace Amponsah in the first leg.