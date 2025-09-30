17-year-old star joins Sundowns first team

Liam Marthinus trains with Mamelodi Sundowns seniors

Mamelodi Sundowns have made a big move towards developing home-grown talent.

The club's 17-year-old youth star, Liam Marthinus, has started to train with the Betway Premiership team. The left-footed central defender first came to the public's attention when he represented South Africa's U-17 team at the Afcon under 17 this year.

Hailing from Elsies River, Cape Town, Marthinus is noted for his passing range, calmness and physical strength.

The club's Sporting Director, Flemming Berg, recently confirmed the club's commitment to giving young players a chance in the senior team.

“In season 2021/2022, Sundowns was the team in the senior league with clearly fewest U21 homegrown minutes at all," Berg said on his X account. "The time when Sundowns didn’t play young players have passed – we develop and prepare them for the highest national and international level,” he added.

Malibongwe Khoza (21), Kutlwano Letlaku (19), Gomolemo Kekana (19), Siyabonga Mabena (18), and most recently, Bennet Mokoena (19) have all played in the Betway Premiership this season.