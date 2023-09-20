Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.645 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Wednesday, September 21 at 21:00 CET, the first round match of the Conference League in Group B will take place between Ukrainian Zorya and Belgian Gent.

Zarya

Three-time bronze medalist of the Ukrainian Championship, two-time Cup finalist - one of two clubs that represent their country on the international stage in the group stage. This season will be only the fifth time that the team has qualified for the group stage of European competition. In the 2016/17 season, the “men” were able to take part in the group stage of the second most important club tournament in Europe, but being in a group with Fenerbahce, Manchester United and Feenoord took last place. The next three qualifications to the group stage of the European Cups of the 2017/18, 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons were also unsuccessful (the first two in the Europa League, the last in the Conference League), in all cases Zarya took third place in the group.

Last season, Zorya took third place in the Ukrainian Premier League, which allowed them to take part in the qualifying playoff round of the Europa League. After the away defeat of Slavia Prague 0:2 in a nominally home match, the Lugansk team did not win 2:1, being eliminated on aggregate. The defeat did not allow them to advance to the LE group, but gave them a ticket to the same stage of the Conference League competition.

The start of the current season in the Ukrainian Premier League cannot be called successful either. After six rounds, the team has only five points and 13th place in the standings, and this is the zone of playoff matches for relegation.

The team's unsatisfactory results forced coach Nenad Lalatovic, who had not been in the coaching chair for even two months, to resign, after which the club signed a contract with Valeriy Kriventsov.

Gent

The club from Gent became the champion of Belgium once, won the Cup four times and the country's Super Cup once. But the “buffaloes” have more experience in performing on the international stage than their opponents. The team took part in the Champions League five times, the Europa League eight times and the Conference League three times. In the championship league, the maximum the club reached was the 1/8 finals, but in the other two tournaments it reached the quarterfinals. In the previous season, Gent took second place in the group, losing first place to Swedish Jurdorgen, and then passed Azerbaijani Karabakh in a penalty shootout in the playoff round. In the 1/8 finals, Istanbul Basaksehir overcame the barrier, but at the next stage it was stopped by West Ham, to which it lost with a similar score.

Gent began its path to the group stage of the Conference League from the second qualifying round, where they confidently defeated Slovak Zilina, scoring five goals in both matches. In the third round of qualifying, Szczecin dealt with the Polish Pogon no less confidently, deciding the fate of the confrontation after the first match (5:0). In the last round of selection, the Belgians were not so confident, but they prevailed over the Cypriot APOEL, scoring two goals in each match.

Gent currently tops the table in the Ligue Župile. In the national championship, the team has never lost in six rounds and only tied twice.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

The opponents have not yet met with each other, but he has crossed paths with other representatives of Ukraine, a country currently engulfed in a war for its independence. In the 2016/17 season, at the group stage of the Europa League, Gent was in the same quartet with Shakhtar Donetsk. Then two defeats from the Pitmen (0:5, 3:5) did not prevent the Belgians from taking second place in the group. And the next time they entered the Europa League in the 2019/20 season, the “buffaloes” met in a group with Alexandria - one victory for Gent (2:1) and one draw (1:1). Zorya met with the Belgian club once in the third round of Europa League qualifying for the 2015/16 season. This club was Charleroi and then everything ended with a total score of 5:0 in favor of Zarya.

Match forecast

Gent had a very successful start to the current season, but their opponents did the opposite. Considering how Gent is playing now in the national championship, in this match and in this quartet as a whole, they shouldn’t have any big problems. They consistently score at least a couple of goals per match and, perhaps, this trend will continue in the upcoming game, since Zarya does not look like a very dangerous opponent right now. The Ukrainian club is clearly not in its element right now; this team can play better, but is still far from optimal form. Therefore, we can agree here with the bookmakers who consider the Belgians to be clear favorites. My bet for this match: handicap Gent (-1).