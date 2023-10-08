RU RU NG NG
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

West Ham vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

Kenley Ward
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction
Premier League England Today, 09:00 West Ham - Newcastle
England, London, London Stadium
Prediction on game West Ham wont lose
In the eighth round of the English Championship there will be a match between West Ham and Newcastle. The guests gained a good momentum and destroyed PSG in the Champions League this week.

"West Ham"

The London team suffered defeats from two leaders, which slightly undermined their tournament position in the top four. In the last round they won against Sheffield, but this victory did not improve their position in the standings.

However, a victory over another favorite could return the hosts to the eurozone, if not to the top four.

"Newcastle"

After a disastrous start to the season, the team has regained momentum and is now on a streak of three wins in a row. After the victory over Aston Villa, they suffered three defeats in a row - from the same two leaders and Brighton.

Even after their recent successes, the Magpies are in eighth place, one point behind West Ham. They also beat PSG 4-1 in the Champions League and are heading into the reporting game in good form.

Prediction for the match "West Ham - Newcastle"

Interestingly, Newcastle did not concede a goal in their last three matches and won each of them. According to bookmakers, the home team is the favorite. At the same time, West Ham have excellent chances in this match and I am thinking of betting in this direction.

After such a series of victories as the visitors were able to show, it will be difficult for them to maintain the same mood and form. I propose to bet that the Londoners will not lose at odds of 1.72.

