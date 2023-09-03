RU RU NG NG
Premier Division Ireland 06 sep 2023, 14:45 UCD - Derry City
Ireland, Dublin, UCD Bowl
On September 6, UCD Bowl (Dublin) will host the match of the 26th round of the Irish Premier Division, in which UC Dublin will compete with Derry City. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

UC Dublin


The club was promoted to the Premiership through the play-offs a year ago. It had to play in the play-offs one more time at the end of the previous season – “the Students” took the penultimate place in the elite division. Now, almost nothing works – the team has become an absolute outsider, having got only a couple of victories and miserable 10 points in 2023. Moreover, the underdog has got 6 defeats since the end of June, in 7 previous matches. Only Cork City managed to lose points at the home arena, playing with a 1-1 score. However, it is already clear that the representative of Dublin will go to the second division of the Republic, which is so familiar to it. And, accordingly, the club can play without any regard to the result, conducting any experiments both in terms of the squad and tactics.

Derry City


The team is based outside the Republic, but Northern Ireland has enough of those who want the reunification of “the Green Island”. And, in terms of football, “the Red and White Army” has been playing in the “main” tournaments for a long time. For instance, it took the 2nd place of the Premiership in 2022. As for the summer, the Irish club almost reached the main group round of the Conference League. It knocked out HB Torshavn and KuPS in succession, after which it exchanged the 1-0 victories in the confrontation with Tobol. And the Kazakh rival managed to squeeze on such an uncompromising opponent only in a protracted penalty shoot-out. At the same time, Higgins’ wards were able to ensure that they are kept at the already familiar level at the inner arena – below Shamrock Rovers, but above everyone else. Still, it is reasonable to mention that St. Patrick’s is not far behind, so, the team needs to at least keep up the pace.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the current season, Derry City was able to win both battles against UC Dublin, moreover, it scored 4 goals per match.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe in UC Dublin, the only question is how confidently the vice-champion will win. It is reasonable to bet on the guests with “a -2.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.87).

