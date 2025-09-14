RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions Tigre vs Talleres prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 September 2025

Tigre vs Talleres prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 15 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tigre vs Talleres prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Tigre
14 sep 2025, 19:00
- : -
Argentina,
Talleres
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 8th round of the Argentine championship will unfold in the early hours of Monday at the Jose Dellagiovanna Stadium in Victoria, where local side Tigre will host Talleres de Cordoba. I'm backing a bet on goals in this contest, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The hosts are still fighting to stay in contention for international tournament spots, despite an inconsistent run of form. Two consecutive setbacks, including a painful defeat to Independiente Rivadavia in the Argentine Cup, have somewhat knocked the team off balance. Still, it’s worth noting that Tigre have picked up momentum in their last six matches, even notching away wins over San Lorenzo and Racing.

Despite their modest scoring rate—averaging less than a goal per game—Tigre try to make up for it with solid defensive work. The team rarely allows opponents to create many chances, especially at home, where they've lost only once in their last five league games. Matches involving Tigre are often tightly contested, with the outcome decided by the narrowest of margins.

As for Talleres, the Cordoba side are going through a clear crisis. Under Carlos Tevez, they've lost their last two Primera fixtures—0-1 to Lanus and 0-3 to Atletico Tucuman. Overall, their goalless streak has now stretched to five games. This makes Talleres one of the lowest-scoring sides in the league and puts their top-flight status for next season in real jeopardy.

The away stats are especially concerning, with just one win in their last 11 on the road. And even that was against a currently erratic Independiente. Given their fragile mental state and lack of results, the visitors have very little going for them ahead of this trip to Victoria.

Probable lineups

  • Tigre: Sultaní, Banegas, Paz, Cabrera, Ortega, Medina, González, Scipioni, Saralegui, Russo, Núñez
  • Talleres: Herrera, Catalán, Fernández, Palomino, Schott, Ortegosa, Galarza, Navarro, Botta, Girotti, Depietri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in each of the last five meetings
  • In the spring, Tigre beat their rivals away with a 2-1 scoreline
  • Talleres have failed to score in five consecutive matches

Prediction

It’s tough to expect a high-scoring or spectacular match from teams who have both struggled mightily in attack in recent weeks. Both managers know the cost of a mistake and will likely start with a cautious approach. Given the head-to-head stats and recent form, backing a low-scoring affair seems the logical option.

Comments
