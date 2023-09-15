RU RU NG NG
Premiership Scotland 16 sep 2023, 07:30 St. Johnstone - Rangers
Scotland, Perth, McDiarmid Park
On Saturday, September 16, as part of the fifth round of the Scottish Premiership, outsider St. Johnstone will host the capital's Rangers, the current vice-champion of the country. Teams that had an unsuccessful start, by the standards of their capabilities, will sort things out. Starting whistle at 13:30 CET.

St. Johnstone

Last season, the Saints finished in 9th place and managed to maintain their place in the elite. St Johnstone often wander between divisions. This season the team is also predicted to fight for survival.

St. Johnstone completely failed the start of the new season and gained a foothold in the basement of the league table, finishing in last place. Two draws and two wins. Only two goals scored, and even those in one match. The only positive thing to note is the draw with Celtic away in the third round, when we managed to keep a clean sheet on the scoreboard.

Rangers

The most titled club in Scotland also cannot boast of a successful start. The Jerseys managed to fly out of the Champions League and lost half of their opening matches in the domestic arena. And if the defeat in the derby against Celtic can still be understood, then the misfire in the opening round on the Kilmarnock pitch cannot be criticized.

I am sure that Michael Beale will shake up the team after a not entirely successful start to the championship, but it has not yet been possible to impose a fight on Celtic. In any case, the Blues, led by James Tavernier, will find their game and give the fans a reason to rejoice. Whether it will be possible to force the neighbors from Celtic to fight for the crown - only time will tell.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

The visitors are definitely considered the favorites, and I can’t believe in the success of St. Johnstone at all. An interesting fact is that the Saints have only beaten Rangers once in the championship over the past 6 years. St. Johnstone's only victory this season came in July in the Scottish League Cup. The Jerseys are playing poorly on the road this season and only managed to win once. But in the last head-to-head matches they have a noticeable advantage over their next opponent.

Match prediction

You should definitely bet on the guests. I'm taking the Rangers win with a -2.

