Silkeborg can win at home! Silkeborg vs Molde Prediction

One of the matches in the second round of Europa League qualification will be played in Denmark, where local team Silkeborg will host Norwegian side Molde at the JYSK Park. The first match between these teams in Norway ended with a 3-1 victory for the hosts. Can the Danish side make a comeback at home? Here is a prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Silkeborg

The "Red and Whites" finished only sixth in the last Danish Superliga season. They lagged behind the top three by a significant 23 points. Kent Nielsen's team secured a spot in European competitions by winning the national cup, defeating Aarhus 1-0 in the final.

In the first round of the new championship, Silkeborg narrowly defeated SønderjyskE at home with a score of 1-0. However, last weekend Kent Nielsen's squad faced Aalborg away and lost 1-2, scoring their only goal in the 90th minute. The first match in Norway against Molde was quite equal in terms of scoring chances, but the hosts were more efficient with their opportunities.

Molde

MFK had a rather disappointing performance in their domestic league last season, finishing in fifth place. On the other hand, Molde won the Norwegian Cup final against Bodø/Glimt, the strongest club in the country in recent years. This victory secured them a place in the Europa League qualification. Last season, Molde reached the round of 16 in the Conference League, where they lost to Brugge over two legs.

In the current Norwegian Eliteserien, Molde is in fourth position after 17 rounds, with 28 points. This is nine points less than the league leader Bodø/Glimt. Last weekend, the team lost narrowly away to Viking (0-1), marking their second consecutive league defeat.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

The teams have not previously played against each other in European competitions.

In 4 of the last 5 matches involving Silkeborg, both teams have scored.

In 3 of the last 5 matches involving Molde, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has played out.

Silkeborg vs Molde Prediction

We believe that the Danish side can put up a strong fight at home and might even win the match. However, Molde's class will ultimately play a crucial role, and the Norwegian team will advance. Our bet is "Both Teams to Score" with odds of 1.65.