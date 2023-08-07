RU RU
FC Sheriff FC Sheriff
Europa League 10 aug 2023, 13:00 FC Sheriff - BATE Borisov
-
- : -
International, Tiraspol, Sheriff Stadium
BATE Borisov BATE Borisov
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
On August 10, Stadionul Sheriff (Tiraspol) will host the first leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa League Qualification, in which Sheriff will compete with BATE. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Sheriff


The club, for the first time in history, made it to the group stage of the Champions League in the previous year. And even there it was possible to take victories and secure the final 3rd place in the quartet – it confidently won the battle against Shakhtar and even against Real Madrid. It is not possible to repeat the higher mentioned results, moreover, they are deteriorating. Speaking about the previous summer, the Moldavian grandee overcame Zrinjski and Maribor, after which it lost to Victoria from Plzeň. At the same time, it was possible to overcome only neighbouring Farul, and then only in extra time, exchanging home 1-0 victories in the regular game, in the current cycle. Everything happened due to Talal’s only goal. Moreover, the same Albanian striker opened the score by means of a penalty spot in Haifa. Still, “the Greens” showed their character and were able to make a strong-willed 2-1 success, moving the match into extra time. And the hosts added a couple more goals, bringing a kind of rout, there.

BATE


The team actually continues its “free fall”. Having been an unconditional favourite, it finished in the 3rd position, for the first time in two decades, after a series of vice-championships, in 2022. And only the scandalous disqualification of both Shakhtyor Soligorsk and Energetik-BGU allowed “the BATEnians” to return to the Champions League qualification. Taking into account the fact that the regression of the representative of Borisov continues this year and Alsheuski’s wards are behind the top 3 of the current Vysshaya Liga of Belarus, they still managed to start confidently at the European arena, knocking out Partizani (an away 1-1 draw and a 2-0 success in the nominally home match). Then, there was Aris from Limassol, which won (6-2 and 5-3), sending BATE to the Europa League.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Sheriff won the Commonwealth Cup in 2007. Still, BATE won both matches three years later in the Europa League group.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider “the Yellow and Blacks” to be stronger, especially since the meeting will be held in their native Tiraspol. Thus, we bet on the victory of “the Wasps” (odd: 1.79).

