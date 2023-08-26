RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Salernitana vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023

Salernitana vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on August 28, 2023

Salernitana Salernitana
Serie A Italy 28 aug 2023, 12:30 Salernitana - Udinese
-
- : -
Italy, Salerno, Stadio Arechi
Udinese Udinese
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.99

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On August 28, Arechi Stadium (Salerno) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Serie A, in which Salernitana will compete with Udinese. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Salernitana


The club has been holding at the level of the Calcio for the third season in a row. This is an excellent indicator for a team that has only once, at the end of the previous century, “flashed” in this division. Moreover, “the Seahorses” were able to get 42 points in the draw of 2022/2023 – quite a decent result, which was largely ensured by another successful change of the coach. The saviour of the previous season, Davide Nicola, was fired (on the second attempt) in February. And Paulo Sousa was finally able to prove himself well after a series of failures in various parts of the world. The Portuguese specialist and his wards started the new cycle with a good result. They were able to start with a combat draw on the field of Roma – Candreva responded to Belotti’s goals with his double, to speak more precisely, it was “the Wolves” that achieved the final 2-2 draw at the home arena.

Udinese


The team got off to a good start in the previous season, immediately after the arrival of another new (and not particularly famous) mentor, Sottil, to the coaching position. Then, however, the rate of getting the points dropped sharply and, as a result, “the Zebras” took only 4 points more than Salernitana. Still, Andrea has remained in his position so far. This is not particularly justified – “the Black and Whites” lost in the 1st round at the home arena with a devastating 0-3 score. It is also reasonable to mention that the opponent was powerful and motivated Juventus. One way or another, it is always unpleasant to start the draw with the fact that you conceded the first goal already in the 2nd minute of the game. “The Old Signora” scored twice more before the break and the hosts did not make any response.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Having returned to the Serie A, Salernitana successfully plays with Udinese. It exchanged the victories with “the Zebras” the last but one season and got 4 out of 6 possible points 2022/2023.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider “the Seahorses” to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, the guests are not hopeless, so, we bet on the victory of the hosts with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.99).

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.99

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami 27 August 2023 MLS USA Today, 19:30 Prediction for New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami 27 August 2023 New York Red Bulls Odds: 2.73 Inter Miami CF Recommended MelBet
Championship England 27 aug 2023, 07:00 Prediction for Watford vs Blackburn 26 August 2023 Watford Odds: 1.85 Blackburn Bet now MelBet
Premier League England 27 aug 2023, 09:00 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Burnley Odds: 1.65 Aston Villa Bet now Parimatch
Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Premier League England 27 aug 2023, 09:00 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Sheffield United Odds: 1.6 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Villarreal vs Barcelona 27 August 2023 LaLiga Spain 27 aug 2023, 11:30 Prediction for Villarreal vs Barcelona 27 August 2023 Villarreal Odds: 2.04 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:16 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:08 Arsenal miss out on victory in London derby Football news Today, 11:34 Borussia Dortmund failed to win the away match of the Bundesliga Football news Today, 11:00 Antoine Griezmann names unexpected career priority Football news Today, 10:59 Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 10:00 Romelu Lukaku close to joining Jose Mourinho's club Football news Today, 09:42 Saudi Al-Ahli announced the transfer of the Spanish supertalent Football news Today, 09:37 Tottenham Hotspur win in Premier League match Football news Today, 09:00 Ancelotti delighted with Real Madrid rookie performance
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs Blackburn 26 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Villarreal vs Barcelona 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Fiorentina vs Lecce 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Juventus vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Valencia vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Lazio vs Genoa 27 August 2023