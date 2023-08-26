Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.99 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On August 28, Arechi Stadium (Salerno) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Serie A, in which Salernitana will compete with Udinese. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Salernitana



The club has been holding at the level of the Calcio for the third season in a row. This is an excellent indicator for a team that has only once, at the end of the previous century, “flashed” in this division. Moreover, “the Seahorses” were able to get 42 points in the draw of 2022/2023 – quite a decent result, which was largely ensured by another successful change of the coach. The saviour of the previous season, Davide Nicola, was fired (on the second attempt) in February. And Paulo Sousa was finally able to prove himself well after a series of failures in various parts of the world. The Portuguese specialist and his wards started the new cycle with a good result. They were able to start with a combat draw on the field of Roma – Candreva responded to Belotti’s goals with his double, to speak more precisely, it was “the Wolves” that achieved the final 2-2 draw at the home arena.

Udinese



The team got off to a good start in the previous season, immediately after the arrival of another new (and not particularly famous) mentor, Sottil, to the coaching position. Then, however, the rate of getting the points dropped sharply and, as a result, “the Zebras” took only 4 points more than Salernitana. Still, Andrea has remained in his position so far. This is not particularly justified – “the Black and Whites” lost in the 1st round at the home arena with a devastating 0-3 score. It is also reasonable to mention that the opponent was powerful and motivated Juventus. One way or another, it is always unpleasant to start the draw with the fact that you conceded the first goal already in the 2nd minute of the game. “The Old Signora” scored twice more before the break and the hosts did not make any response.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Having returned to the Serie A, Salernitana successfully plays with Udinese. It exchanged the victories with “the Zebras” the last but one season and got 4 out of 6 possible points 2022/2023.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider “the Seahorses” to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, the guests are not hopeless, so, we bet on the victory of the hosts with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.99).

