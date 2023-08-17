Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.88 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On August 20, Stadio Olimpico (Rome) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Roma will compete with Salernitana. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Roma



The team left Jose Mourinho in his coaching position. That happened despite the fact that two attempts of “the Giallorossi” with the Portuguese specialist to get into the Champions League had been unsuccessful. Moreover, “the Special One” (if you can still use this nickname without irony) at least compensated for poor progress in the Calcio with a victory in the Conference League in 2022. Nowadays, only a fine of Juventus allowed the club to take the 6th place. It goes without saying that there was a hope to fix everything by means of the Europa League – the manager had already done that, at Manchester United. Still, the final was lost on penalties to Sevilla. Nevertheless, Dan Friedkin continues to believe in the coach. And he even invited Ndicka, Aouar and Diego Llorente. At the same time, it is embarrassing that Matić is leaving for Rennes – they write that happened because of a conflict with the coach with whom he had played at Chelsea and Manchester United.

Salernitana



The club, taking into account its entire previous history, “climbed” for a short time into the Calcio only once, at the turn of the century. This time, having returned in 2021, “the Seahorses” managed to maintain the so-called “registration”, getting only 31 points – Davide Nicola, who started leading the team during the draw, showed his ability to save hopeless outsiders again. However, the specialist traditionally did not finish the next season. He was replaced by Paulo Sousa, and the Portuguese mentor was able to show himself in a pretty perfect way. As a result, his new wards got 42 points and confidently finished the tournament in the 14th position. The hero of the season, Boulaye Dia (16 goals and 6 assists), was rushed to be bought from Villarreal, retaining, at the same time, experienced but still useful Candreva and signing up the contract with Costil, a goalkeeper with the experience in performance for the French national team.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Having returned to the Calcio, Salernitana lost three times to Roma. And a 2-2 draw was reached only in May in Rome.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that “the Seahorses” will be able to take the points. Still, the battle won’t be so easy for “the Wolves” – let’s stop at the bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.88).