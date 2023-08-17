RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023

Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023

Roma Roma
Serie A Italy 20 aug 2023, 12:30 Roma - Salernitana
-
- : -
Italy, Rome, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Salernitana Salernitana
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.88

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 20, Stadio Olimpico (Rome) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Roma will compete with Salernitana. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Roma


The team left Jose Mourinho in his coaching position. That happened despite the fact that two attempts of “the Giallorossi” with the Portuguese specialist to get into the Champions League had been unsuccessful. Moreover, “the Special One” (if you can still use this nickname without irony) at least compensated for poor progress in the Calcio with a victory in the Conference League in 2022. Nowadays, only a fine of Juventus allowed the club to take the 6th place. It goes without saying that there was a hope to fix everything by means of the Europa League – the manager had already done that, at Manchester United. Still, the final was lost on penalties to Sevilla. Nevertheless, Dan Friedkin continues to believe in the coach. And he even invited Ndicka, Aouar and Diego Llorente. At the same time, it is embarrassing that Matić is leaving for Rennes – they write that happened because of a conflict with the coach with whom he had played at Chelsea and Manchester United.

Salernitana


The club, taking into account its entire previous history, “climbed” for a short time into the Calcio only once, at the turn of the century. This time, having returned in 2021, “the Seahorses” managed to maintain the so-called “registration”, getting only 31 points – Davide Nicola, who started leading the team during the draw, showed his ability to save hopeless outsiders again. However, the specialist traditionally did not finish the next season. He was replaced by Paulo Sousa, and the Portuguese mentor was able to show himself in a pretty perfect way. As a result, his new wards got 42 points and confidently finished the tournament in the 14th position. The hero of the season, Boulaye Dia (16 goals and 6 assists), was rushed to be bought from Villarreal, retaining, at the same time, experienced but still useful Candreva and signing up the contract with Costil, a goalkeeper with the experience in performance for the French national team.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Having returned to the Calcio, Salernitana lost three times to Roma. And a 2-2 draw was reached only in May in Rome.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that “the Seahorses” will be able to take the points. Still, the battle won’t be so easy for “the Wolves” – let’s stop at the bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.88).

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.88

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Mallorca Odds: 1.727 Villarreal Recommended 1xBet
Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now BetWinner
Premier League England Today, 14:45 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.87 Sheffield United Bet now Linebet
LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Valencia Odds: 1.81 Las Palmas Recommended MelBet
Serie A Italy 19 aug 2023, 12:30 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Frosinone Odds: 1.63 SSC Napoli Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match English Premier League Football news Today, 05:30 Messi praised the level of football in the United States Football news Today, 05:20 Neymar's move sparks huge buzz in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:43 Joao Felix is on the verge of moving to a top club Football news Today, 03:26 Star 34-year-old English footballer retired Football news Today, 01:50 Chelsea want to intercept PSG's transfer target Football news Today, 01:35 Chelsea have lost two more defenders to injury Football news Today, 01:20 Monaco announces signing of Ivory Coast defender Football news Today, 00:50 "Union" announced the transfer of striker of the German national team Football news Today, 00:00 Lazio re-loan Juventus defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football Today Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Inter vs Monza predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023