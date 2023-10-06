RU RU NG NG
Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction
Ligue 1 France 08 oct 2023, 14:45 Rennes - Paris Saint-Germain
France, Rennes, Roazhon Park
In the eighth gameweek of the French Ligue 1, Rennes will play host to PSG. This enthralling encounter is set to take place on Sunday, October 8, at the Roazhon Park. The curtain will rise on the match at 20:45 Central European Time.

Rennes

Rennes, a consistent flag-bearer for France on the European stage, boasts a unique model of cultivating talent for lucrative transfers, all the while maintaining commendable results at the pinnacle of French football. Just this summer, they brokered the transfer of Ugochukwu to Chelsea for a sum of €27 million, and Jeremy Doku's departure to Manchester City fetched them a staggering €60 million.

In Ligue 1, the team currently occupies the sixth spot after seven rounds and has also made a promising start in European competition. In the Europa League, Rennes secured a win against Maccabi Haifa but faced a setback against Spain's Villarreal.

PSG

Post the high-profile departures of Messi and Neymar, and amidst the transition of managerial helm, the Parisians are seemingly grappling to find their stride under the directives of Luis Enrique. While their season's onset hasn't been calamitous, some of PSG's outcomes are eyebrow-raising. A solitary defeat came against Nice, and surprisingly, they were held to a draw by Ligue 1 minnows, Clermont. This, despite confidently dispatching Marseille in a previous fixture. In the Ligue 1 standings, PSG trails the pole position by a mere two points and remains the odds-on favourite for the title. On the Champions League front, Enrique's men clinically dispatched Borussia Dortmund (2:0) but were humbled by Newcastle (1:4).

Match Insights & Head-to-Head Record

  • PSG has only managed to secure a solitary win in their last five away ventures.
  • Rennes remains unbeaten at home for an impressive stretch of nine matches.
  • Rennes has held their ground, ensuring PSG hasn't savoured victory on their turf for the past 5 years.

Prediction

Although the bookmakers slightly favor the visitors, PSG's recent form exudes inconsistency. Hence, a judicious wager would be on their victory with a 0 handicap.

