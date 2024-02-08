PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.56 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 21st round of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Lille at their home ground, Parc des Princes. The match forecast has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

PSG

PSG is unstoppable in the current Ligue 1 season. Under the command of Luis Enrique, the team dominates its opponents, holding an 8-point lead over the nearest pursuer. Notably, Nice is the last team to defeat PSG in a Ligue 1 match, and that happened on September 15. Since then, Parisians have been undefeated in 15 consecutive games. In the previous round, PSG triumphed over Strasbourg away, and subsequently, they defeated Brest (3:1) in the Coupe de France Round of 16.

Lille

Lille was eliminated from the Coupe de France by Lyon (1:2) on Wednesday, but in Ligue 1, Paulo Fonseca's team is performing significantly better. "Les Dogues" have suffered only one defeat in the championship in the last 14 matches, away against Strasbourg (1:2). Lille currently occupies the fourth position, with only 1 point separating them from the Champions League zone.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Lille secured a draw against PSG earlier this season, with a 1:1 result in the 16th round.

Throughout history, Lille has defeated PSG six times away.

PSG's 7:1 victory over Lille in 2022 stands as their most significant win against them.

PSG vs Lille prediction

Lille poses a tough challenge, but the prediction leans towards PSG securing the three points in this game.

