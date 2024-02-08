RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille prediction
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 France 10 feb 2024, 15:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Lille
-
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Lille Lille
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 1.56

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 21st round of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Lille at their home ground, Parc des Princes. The match forecast has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

PSG

PSG is unstoppable in the current Ligue 1 season. Under the command of Luis Enrique, the team dominates its opponents, holding an 8-point lead over the nearest pursuer. Notably, Nice is the last team to defeat PSG in a Ligue 1 match, and that happened on September 15. Since then, Parisians have been undefeated in 15 consecutive games. In the previous round, PSG triumphed over Strasbourg away, and subsequently, they defeated Brest (3:1) in the Coupe de France Round of 16.

Lille

Lille was eliminated from the Coupe de France by Lyon (1:2) on Wednesday, but in Ligue 1, Paulo Fonseca's team is performing significantly better. "Les Dogues" have suffered only one defeat in the championship in the last 14 matches, away against Strasbourg (1:2). Lille currently occupies the fourth position, with only 1 point separating them from the Champions League zone.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Lille secured a draw against PSG earlier this season, with a 1:1 result in the 16th round.
  • Throughout history, Lille has defeated PSG six times away.
  • PSG's 7:1 victory over Lille in 2022 stands as their most significant win against them.

PSG vs Lille prediction

Lille poses a tough challenge, but the prediction leans towards PSG securing the three points in this game.

Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 1.56

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Hamburger SV vs Hannover 96 prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.53 Hannover 96 Recommended MelBet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Nuernberg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.66 Nuernberg Bet now Mostbet
Levante vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Levante Odds: 1.57 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 23:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.92 Western United FC Recommended MelBet
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 10 feb 2024, 01:30 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.61 Macarthur FC Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:03 Barcelona have found a way to sign the Girona captain in the summer Football news Today, 04:28 Real Madrid's top goalkeeper could recover as early as March Football news Today, 03:39 FIFA officially commented on the introduction of the blue card Football news Today, 02:56 Luis Suarez replacement. The ex-Chelsea and Atletico forward has signed a contract with Gremio Hockey news Today, 02:16 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Basketball news Today, 01:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Boxing News Today, 01:32 Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Footballers, golfers, and basketball players. Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2023 Football news Yesterday, 16:45 New regulations in football, Mbappé is getting closer to Real Madrid. Daily Digest for February 8 Basketball news Yesterday, 16:31 Toronto will trade the world champion to Brooklyn
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hamburg vs Hannover prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Vechta vs Nuremberg prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024 Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Ipswich vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Manchester City vs Everton prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Cagliari - Lazio prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024