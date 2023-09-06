Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.58 Welcome Bonus 150% 4.70 Bet now

On September 7, the national teams of Kazakhstan and Finland will meet in the qualifying round match of the European Championship. Unexpectedly for many, these two teams are in the lead in their qualifying group, so the winner of the confrontation will win the first round.

Kazakhstan

This team has never played in the main part of the European Championship and the current selection for them is probably the most successful in history.

Interestingly, the Kazakh national team has never risen above the 5th place in the qualifying groups of the European Championships, and now, after four rounds, the Kazakhs scored nine points and share the first place with Finland.

The main favorite of the qualifying group, the Danish national team, is still two points behind the leaders.

Finland

At the last European Championship in 2020, the Finnish team played in the final stage of the tournament for the first time.

As part of the current selection, the Finnish national team beat the teams of Slovenia, San Marino and Northern Ireland. At the same time, they lost only once - to the Danish team. In four matches of the group stage, the Finnish players scored ten goals and conceded three goals. Interestingly, they missed all three in the game with the Danes.

Now Finland is ahead of Kazakhstan in additional indicators.

Interesting Facts:

In the previous five face-to-face confrontations, Finland won four times. In the FIFA rankings, Kazakhstan ranks 104th, while Finland is 55th.

Prediction for the game Kazakhstan - Finland:

You don't have to be an expert to understand that the lineups are approximately equal in terms of the quality of the players. It seems to me that in such an important meeting the teams will not take risks. Therefore, I will bet on the event total under 2.5 goals with odds of 1.58.