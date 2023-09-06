RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023
Netherlands Netherlands
European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Netherlands - Greece
-
- : -
International, Eindhoven, Philips Stadion
Greece Greece
Review Н2Н Tournament table
In the qualifying match of the European Championship 2024, the match between the national teams of the Netherlands and Greece will take place. The meeting will take place on September 7th. After two matches played, the Netherlands team, which was considered the clear favorite of the group, was in 4th place, which was the loudest sensation of the entire selection.

Netherlands

In the first round of qualifying, the Netherlands lost to France with a score of 0:4, after which the team was not in the most advantageous position.

In the next match, they defeated Gibraltar 3-0, and so far they have not played more matches. Interestingly, Greece and Ireland, which are in second and third places, respectively, took advantage of the oversight of the formidable Dutch. They have more per match played, but so far the Netherlands are satisfied with only the fourth line of the table.

Greece

The team has gone through the path of reforms and looks very confident in the new selection. They lost to the formidable team of France only with a score of 0:1, after which they defeated Gibraltar and Ireland. They are currently second in the group with 6 points after three matches.

Interestingly, in the last full-time confrontation, which took place in 2016, the Greeks defeated the Netherlands away.

Interesting Facts:

The Netherlands is ranked 7th in the FIFA rankings while Greece is 50th. Between themselves, the teams played nine matches and the Netherlands were seven times stronger.

Prediction for the game Netherlands - Greece:

This year, the Netherlands team looks unsuccessful, while Greece has noticeably improved. It seems to me that the Netherlands have nothing to lose and there will be many goals scored in this game. I'll bet on the total of the match over 2.5 for 1.86.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
