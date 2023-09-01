Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.7 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the fourth round of the English Premier League will meet Liverpool and Aston Villa. The game will take place at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 3 September.

Liverpool

In the new season, Liverpool is not like the team of last season. The Reds look very confident and after three matches of the new championship they scored 7 points.

Now they are in fourth place in the standings and many consider the team one of the main favorites of the tournament.

Interestingly, in the starting rounds, Liverpool had to play with direct competitors in the fight for medals. First, an away draw against Chelsea in the first round was recorded, and in the last round, the Reds got the most important away victory over Newcastle.

There is no doubt that the team has come out of the crisis and this season they will fight for at least the top four.

Aston Villa

Under the leadership of Unai Emery, the team sometimes surprises with the level of their game. The previous teams he has worked with have not been consistent, but Aston Villa play differently under a manager.

Last season, he took over the team when they were on the verge of relegation, but ended the season in the European Cup area. This season, after losing to Newcastle in the first round, the Lions have managed to get two important victories and are again aiming for European competition.

Interesting Facts

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 14 matches. At the same time, over 2.5 goals were scored in the last 4 matches involving Aston Villa.

Forecast for the game Liverpool – Aston Villa

The bookmakers are hinting that the home team must win. I agree with this prediction, but still risk betting over 3 goals on the outcome at odds of 1.7.