RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023

Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023

Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 2 September 2023
Liverpool Liverpool
Premier League England 03 sep 2023, 09:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.7

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the match of the fourth round of the English Premier League will meet Liverpool and Aston Villa. The game will take place at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 3 September.

Liverpool

In the new season, Liverpool is not like the team of last season. The Reds look very confident and after three matches of the new championship they scored 7 points.

Now they are in fourth place in the standings and many consider the team one of the main favorites of the tournament.

Interestingly, in the starting rounds, Liverpool had to play with direct competitors in the fight for medals. First, an away draw against Chelsea in the first round was recorded, and in the last round, the Reds got the most important away victory over Newcastle.

There is no doubt that the team has come out of the crisis and this season they will fight for at least the top four.

Aston Villa

Under the leadership of Unai Emery, the team sometimes surprises with the level of their game. The previous teams he has worked with have not been consistent, but Aston Villa play differently under a manager.

Last season, he took over the team when they were on the verge of relegation, but ended the season in the European Cup area. This season, after losing to Newcastle in the first round, the Lions have managed to get two important victories and are again aiming for European competition.

Interesting Facts

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 14 matches. At the same time, over 2.5 goals were scored in the last 4 matches involving Aston Villa.

Forecast for the game Liverpool – Aston Villa

The bookmakers are hinting that the home team must win. I agree with this prediction, but still risk betting over 3 goals on the outcome at odds of 1.7.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.7

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.89 Verona Recommended Linebet
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Cadiz Odds: 2.16 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 FC Heidenheim Bet now MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Roma Odds: 1.96 AC Milan Recommended BetWinner
Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Premier League England Today, 15:00 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Luton Odds: 1.92 West Ham Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga Football news Today, 05:31 Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper Football news Today, 04:15 UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch? Football news Today, 03:49 UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch? Football news Today, 03:23 Haaland called the most important thing in the world Football news Today, 02:48 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Yesterday, 17:56 UEFA Conference League Group Stage Participants Revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:04 All participants in the UEFA Europa League group stage have been revealed
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023