RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023

Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023

Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023
Ipswich Ipswich
EFL Cup England Today, 14:45 Ipswich - Bristol Rovers
-
- : -
England, Ipswich, Portman Road
Bristol Rovers Bristol Rovers
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction

On the evening of August 9, Ipswich and Bristol Rovers will meet in the 1/64 final of the English League Cup.

"Ipswich"

Ipswich finished second in League One last season and secured a direct ticket to the Championship. Interestingly, the team lost only three points to the winner of the championship.

While preparing for the new season in the second division of England, the players of Ipsaich played nine friendly matches, and only two of them were defeated.

Last week, “Ipswich” also successfully started in a new division for itself. The team secured victory in the first leg of the new season by beating Sunderland 2-1 away.

"Bristol Rovers"

Bristol Rovers did not perform at their best last season in League One, finishing 17th in the table with 53 points from 46 matches.

During the summer training, the team played eight friendly matches, in which they suffered two defeats.

In the first match of the new season, Bristol Rovers drew 1-1 against Portsmouth.

Statistics

According to the bookmakers, Ipswich is the favorite for this match. They are unbeaten in four games in a row, while Bristol Rovers are undefeated in their last three matches.

Interestingly, in three of the last four meetings of these teams, more than two goals were not scored.

Match prediction

It is very difficult to choose a favorite in this game, although the home team certainly looks stronger. It seems to me that the game will not be very productive.

The guests had a good pre-season and they will certainly be able to fight for the next round. I will bet on total goals under 2.5.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Champions League Today, 14:00 Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.86 Marseille Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Champions League Today, 14:30 Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.83 Maccabi Haifa Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 10 August 2023 EFL Cup England Today, 14:45 Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 9 August 2023 Leeds Odds: 1.67 Shrewsbury Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Champions League Today, 14:45 Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Rangers Odds: 1.6 Servette FC Recommended MelBet
Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 EFL Cup England Today, 14:45 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Ipswich Odds: 1.87 Bristol Rovers Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Bayern leader lured with huge money to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:00 The first coaching resignation of the season is brewing in Ukrainian football Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea are looking for an urgent replacement for the injured striker Football news Today, 04:00 First Premier League manager resignation Football news Today, 03:00 Xavi personally responded to the rumors about the return of Neymar to Barcelona Football news Today, 02:00 PSG make another strange decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:50 Lazio announce €12m signing for Danish striker Football news Today, 01:25 Newcastle sign Chelsea academy star for €37m Football news Today, 01:00 Barcelona announce signing of 16-year-old German talent Football news Today, 00:00 PSG will not buy a talented Barcelona striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Burton vs Leicester 9 August 2023 Football Today Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Boca Juniors vs Nacional 10 August 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023