On the evening of August 9, Ipswich and Bristol Rovers will meet in the 1/64 final of the English League Cup.

"Ipswich"

Ipswich finished second in League One last season and secured a direct ticket to the Championship. Interestingly, the team lost only three points to the winner of the championship.

While preparing for the new season in the second division of England, the players of Ipsaich played nine friendly matches, and only two of them were defeated.

Last week, “Ipswich” also successfully started in a new division for itself. The team secured victory in the first leg of the new season by beating Sunderland 2-1 away.

"Bristol Rovers"

Bristol Rovers did not perform at their best last season in League One, finishing 17th in the table with 53 points from 46 matches.

During the summer training, the team played eight friendly matches, in which they suffered two defeats.

In the first match of the new season, Bristol Rovers drew 1-1 against Portsmouth.

Statistics

According to the bookmakers, Ipswich is the favorite for this match. They are unbeaten in four games in a row, while Bristol Rovers are undefeated in their last three matches.

Interestingly, in three of the last four meetings of these teams, more than two goals were not scored.

Match prediction

It is very difficult to choose a favorite in this game, although the home team certainly looks stronger. It seems to me that the game will not be very productive.

The guests had a good pre-season and they will certainly be able to fight for the next round. I will bet on total goals under 2.5.