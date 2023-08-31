Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 2, Burnley and Tottenham will meet in the Premier League.

Burnley

Last season, the home team won the Championship, which, according to some experts, is not inferior to some of the European top divisions.

With the entry into the elite of English football, it became clear that it would be difficult for Burnley to stay in the Premier League, since the team is frankly inferior to other teams that do not even claim medals.

In the new season in two matches of the Premier League, Burnley lost without getting a single point in the elite of English football. In the first round, they lost big to Manchester City, followed by a loss to Aston Villa.

Burnley would do well to focus on games with direct competitors, since it is in such matches that they have the opportunity to score points. By the way, the game with Tottenham is hardly one of them.

Tottenham

After a draw with Brentford in the first round, the “spurs” hosted the formidable Manchester United in their field and sensationally won the victory. After that, also the London team took over in the match against Bournemouth.

Tottenham are currently in third place in the standings with 7 points. Apparently, even after the departure of Harry Kane, the London team is ready to fight for a place in the top four after a bad last season.

Prediction for the match Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley has little chance of celebrating with one of the medal contenders. Most likely, the home team will be able to score a goal in this meeting, but it is unlikely that they will be able to keep their gates shut. I will bet on the outcome - both teams will score for 1.80.