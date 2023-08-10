RU RU
Premier League England 11 aug 2023, 15:00 Burnley - Manchester City
England, Burnley, Turf Moor
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.73

The English Premier League starts on August 11th. Burnley will host Manchester City in the first match of the new season.

"Burnley"

This team returned to the English elite after a year-long absence, having obtained a landslide victory in the Championship and a direct path to the Premier League.

Interestingly, last season, Burnley lost only 3 matches out of 46, scoring 29 wins and 14 draws. The team also scored the most goals (87) and conceded the fewest (35) in the second English division.

In the summer, Burnley played four control matches, winning only one of them.

"Manchester city"

No one can compare with the successes of the “citizens” in European football – last season they scored a treble.

At the same time, they have already lost one trophy in the new season, losing to Arsenal in the Super Bowl match on penalties.

In the summer, the “citizens” bought defender Joshko Guardiola for 90 million euros and midfielder Mateo Kovacic for almost 30 million euros. At the same time, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy left the team.

History of confrontation

Between themselves, the teams had 108 face-to-face confrontations and only 30 times Burnley emerged victorious from them. On the account of the “townspeople” there are almost twice as many victories - 54.

Match prediction

In the upcoming match, Manchester City is the favorite and it is unlikely that anyone will argue with this. The coefficient for their victory is 1.34, but we will bet on a different outcome. We offer to take the victory of the “citizens” with a handicap of -1.5 for a coefficient of 1.73.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.73

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
