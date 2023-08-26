Prediction on game Win AC Milan Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 26, Milan and Torino will play in the match of the second round of the Italian championship. The meeting will be held in Milan at the San Siro.

"Milan"

The new season of Serie A for the Milanese club began with a confident victory over Bologna with a score of 2:0. In this match, Christian Pulisic, who joined from Chelsea in the summer, scored his first goal for Milan.

By the way, the game showed that Milan is still facing some problems and everything will not be smooth in the new season. The good news is that in the attack, "Milan" remains a dangerous pair of Rafael Leau and Olivier Giroud, who last season inspired fear in the European giants.

There is no doubt that Milan will play attacking football in the home stands and, most likely, will be able to score a couple of goals.

"Torino"

The team from Turin in the new season has played only one match – at home “Torino” rolled out a goalless draw with “Cagliari”. Interestingly, for the entire match, the teams were able to make 2 shots on target.

Despite the fact that Torino have not yet played away matches this season, it can already be said that Milan will not be easy to resist them.

Match prediction

The last meeting between Milan and Torino took place in February of this year and then the Milan club won 1-0 thanks to a goal by Olivier Giroud in the 62nd minute.

In the home game, we will bet on Milan to win, the odds for this event are 1.62.