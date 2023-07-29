Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 2.01 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 1, Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium (Athens) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Panathinaikos will compete with Dnipro-1. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Panathinaikos



The club, even taking into account all its legendary results (it is reasonable to mention not only 20 national-level sets of golden medals, but also the reaching of the European Cup final in 1971), has recently experienced difficult times. “The Shamrock” finished in the 1st place of the Super League far in 2010. Taking into account the background, the work of the current mentor, Ivan Jovanovic, is fairly highly appreciated. He won the Cup trophy for the first time in 8 years in 2022. And the previous season ended in the 2nd place. At the same time, it is worth remembering that it was “the Greens”, which finished the first stage of the championship in the lead, but, then, allowed to be overcome by neighbouring AEK in the so-called “champion’s confrontation”. However, they won the right to play in the main European tournament, and it was not in vain that the team was able to return Zeca to Athens and sign up the contracts with Vilhena, Jedvaj, Djuricic and Mladenovic (by the way, such an emphasis on the Balkan footballers is clearly at the suggestion of the Serbian mentor). The Greek club opened the new season in Košice with a confident 3-1 victory that practically killed the intrigue.

Dnipro-1



The team appeared not so long ago, after the bankruptcy of its almost complete namesake, which was the finalist of the Europa League and, speaking about the Soviet times, won both the cup and two championship titles. The results of “the Yellow and Blacks” are more modest. Being under the rule of Jovanovic, they finished the UPL in the 3rd place in the last but one year. And speaking about the 2022/2023 draw, Kucher was able to fight for the leadership with Shakhtar (by the way, his predecessor went there) almost until the last round; at the same time, finishing the debut in the European competition with the exit from the Conference League group. On the other hand, Dnipro-1 remained in the second place in the Premier League and lost the play-off matches to AEK Larnaca twice at the international stage. This time, being in the status of nominal hosts, the Ukrainian team quickly conceded, then 2 more goals were added, and only the 90th minute of the game gave an opportunity for Tanchyk to score a prestige goal, which actually changes little.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



There had not been any head-to-head matches until last Tuesday.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe in the guests’ comeback. Panathinaikos, being in front of its spectators, should confidently win again – thus, we bet on it with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 2.01).

