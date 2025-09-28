Prediction on game Al-Hilal Total over 2 Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the second round of the AFC Champions League, Nasaf Qarshi will face Al Hilal on Monday, September 29. The match kicks off at 15:45 CET, and here’s my betting preview for this encounter.

Nasaf Qarshi vs Al Hilal: Match preview

Nasaf Qarshi, representing the Uzbekistan Super League, has already played 23 matches in their domestic championship. The team is in excellent form, sitting atop the table with a seven-point lead over their closest rival. With seven rounds remaining, Nasaf is well positioned to claim a second consecutive league title. In the opening round of the AFC Champions League, the Uzbek side suffered a 2-4 defeat to Saudi outfit Al-Ahli. Last season, they competed in the AFC Champions League 2, but failed to progress to the playoffs, finishing bottom of their group.

Al Hilal, in the previous AFC Champions League campaign, advanced to the playoffs as group winners and reached the semifinals, where they lost to Al-Ahli. That marked their second consecutive semifinal exit from the tournament. This year, Al Hilal are again among the favorites. In their opening match, they overcame Al-Duhail 2-1. Their domestic league campaign started off somewhat inconsistently: after four rounds, they have collected eight points and currently sit sixth. Last season, Al Hilal also missed out on the title, finishing second and trailing the champions by eight points. Following that, the club changed head coach, with Simone Inzaghi taking the helm.

Match facts and H2H

Al Hilal are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

Nasaf Qarshi have lost just once in their last six games, winning five.

Al Hilal have scored at least once in 11 consecutive matches, while Nasaf have scored in six straight games.

In 2025, Nasaf Qarshi remain undefeated at home.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable line-ups

Nasaf Qarshi: Ergashov, Nasrullaev, Sultonmurodov, Gaibullaev, Golban, Sidikov, Victor da Silva, Mozgovoy, Rakhmatov, Stanojevic, Marusic

Al Hilal: Bono, Koulibaly, Al-Yami, Al-Tambakti, Hernandez, Ruben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Dawsari, Al-Dawsari, Marcos Leonardo, Caio Cesar

Prediction

Nasaf Qarshi have been rock solid at home in 2025 and have yet to suffer a defeat on their own turf. However, they now face a formidable opponent in Al Hilal, who will be eager to keep their winning streak alive. I believe they’ll manage to do so. My pick: Al Hilal total over 2 goals in this match.