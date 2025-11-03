ES ES FR FR
Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy. H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 5, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy. H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 5, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs TS Galaxy prediction https://x.com/Masandawana/status/1982708053536383370
Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns FC
South African Betway Premiership (Round 12) 05 nov 2025, 12:30
- : -
South Africa,
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy
Review H2H Tournament table
On Wednesday, November 5th, Mamelodi Sundowns host TS Galaxy in a clash for Matchday 12 of the Betway Premiership. Dive deeper into team analysis and get the match prediction below.

Match preview

Mamelodi Sundowns currently top the Betway Premiership table with 22 points. However, it's important to note that Sekhukhune and Orlando Pirates have one and two games in hand, respectively—meaning Sundowns could even drop to third based on points lost. That’s why the upcoming clash against TS Galaxy is crucial in the title race.

In the previous round, Sundowns played out a draw against direct rivals Orlando Pirates. Special mention goes to striker Peter Shalulile, who has now scored in three consecutive matches and is in sensational form.

TS Galaxy arrive in high spirits after a 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch. However, they recently suffered disappointment in the National Cup, being knocked out by Golden Arrows.

There are also selection headaches for Bosnian manager Adnan Beganovic: key central defender Macbeth Mahlangu is a doubt after picking up an injury in the last match.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Mamelodi Sundowns are unbeaten in their last three matches.
  • Sundowns have scored first in four of their last five games.
  • TS Galaxy, meanwhile, have opened the scoring in five of their last six fixtures.
  • In the last ten meetings between these sides, Sundowns hold a clear advantage with six wins. TS Galaxy have claimed victory three times, with one match ending level.
  • The last encounter saw Sundowns cruise to a commanding 4-1 win.

Probable lineups

  • Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams - Mudau, Kekana, Cupido, Modibo - Allende, Aubaas, Santos - Sales, Matthews, Shalulile
  • TS Galaxy: Tapé - Fisher, Silva, Ndamane, Letsoenyo - Maduna, Dlamini, Mvelase - Dithejane, Mahlambi, Zindoga

Prediction

Both Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy have shown consistency in front of goal, so expect another entertaining, high-scoring affair. Sundowns need the win and will surely press forward, but TS Galaxy are more than capable of taking their chances on the counter. My prediction: over 2 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.55
