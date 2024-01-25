Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.81 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Within the framework of the 19th round of the French Ligue 1, Lyon and Rennes will engage in their encounter, and our experts have formulated a match prognosis for these adversaries.

Lyon

The history of Lyon is rich, yet presently, the club's supporters are only living through pleasant memories, as the team's fortunes are quite dire. The "Lions" find themselves battling for survival, occupying the 16th position in the league table, which places them in the relegation play-off zone. They trail the salvation of the 15th spot only by additional criteria. The gap to the 12th position is merely two points, intensifying the competition significantly. In the last fixture, Lyon succumbed away to Le Havre by a score of 1-3, with the expulsion of a "lion" on the 30th minute significantly impacting the game. This setback halted their three-game winning streak. In the French Cup, Lyon prevailed over the weaker Bergerac with a 2-1 victory on the road, earning them a spot in the tournament's Round of 16.

Rennes

Rennes has failed to impress in this season, currently holding only the tenth position in Ligue 1. Their deficit from the top 6 amounts to 7 points, making it challenging to secure a berth in European competitions. In the previous weekend, the club advanced to the Round of 16 in the French Cup but managed to overcome the formidable Marseille at home in a protracted penalty shootout. The league has witnessed progress in their results, as they garnered 7 points in three encounters. In their last match, Rennes emerged victorious at home against a strong Nice side with a 1-0 scoreline.

Head-to-Head History

In their first-round clash, Rennes played at home and found themselves reduced to ten men as early as the 5th minute. Lyon capitalized on the numerical advantage, securing a 1-0 victory.

Match prediction for Lyon vs Rennes

We anticipate a clash with a substantial billing, although both teams fail to exhibit the level of football and results expected of them. Lyon plays at home, but Rennes holds a higher position in the league table, prompting bookmakers to refrain from designating a clear favorite. In such a complex encounter, much will hinge on the game plan and the execution of opportunities. A prudent wager here appears to be on the total goals being less than 2.5.