Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the eighth round of the English Championship there will be a match between the teams Luton Town and Tottenham. The meeting will take place on October 7, 2023.

"Luton Town"

This is the modest team's first ever season in the Premier League, so their difficulties at the start of the championship are quite predictable.

In the first four rounds they could not earn a single point, although it is worth paying tribute to, because they played against strong opponents. They got their first point in the fifth round match with Wolverhampton, and in the last round they won over Everton. All this gives reason for joy and optimism.

"Tottenham"

The London club are having a fairly successful part of the season when compared to their performance in the last campaign. In the last round, Spurs won a very difficult and important victory over Liverpool and now occupy second place in the standings.

The fact that championship leader Manchester City was defeated in a parallel match also played into the hands of the Spurs, and now Tottenham is only one point behind the Citizens. Thus, Spurs are now one of the candidates for the title this season.

Prediction for the match Luton Town - Tottenham

In 13 of Tottenham's last 16 matches, more than 2.5 goals have been scored. In addition, the London team have scored at least two goals in their last eight matches.

Although the home team looks weaker than the opponent by name, they should not be underestimated. Surely, the Londoners will have a difficult match, in which, most likely, many goals will not be scored. I would suggest you bet on the outcome a total of less than 3.5 for odds of 1.58.