Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Premier League England 12 nov 2023, 09:00 Liverpool - Brentford
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Brentford
In the 12th round of the English Championship there will be a match between Liverpool and Brentford. The meeting will take place on November 12 at Anfield. The guests have made good progress in recent matches, but now they face a serious test.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently in third place in the standings. They are three points behind the leading Manchester City.

It is interesting that in the last round the “Reds” sensationally failed to defeat Luton, and in general they miraculously saved a draw. And even earlier there was a draw with Brighton.

There is no doubt that the home team has dealt with the crisis of last season, but there are doubts that they are ready to compete for the championship in the current championship.

Brentford

This modest team started the new season with a series of failures and was at the bottom of the table for a long time. However, gradually they were able to improve their results and after several seasons their game changed.

Interestingly, Brentford managed to win in the last three rounds and is now in ninth place. They are only two points behind Manchester United and Brighton.

Match prediction and statistics

Liverpool have lost 21 of their last 22 matches, while Brentford have won their last three.

The home team needs a win, especially in a home match. At home, they scored 14 goals in five home matches and conceded only two. At the same time, the guests will clearly not be whipping boys, so I will bet on the total less than 3.5 for odds of 1.80.

