On Saturday, August 9, Leeds will face Milan in a friendly match kicking off at 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Leeds vs Milan: match preview

Last season, Leeds racked up 100 points in the Championship, finishing top of the table and earning promotion to the Premier League. The team is gearing up for their top-flight campaign, having played just two friendlies so far. Their opponents were formidable: Manchester United and Villarreal. Both matches ended in draws—0-0 and 1-1, respectively. Now, the Whites face another tough challenger, with their Premier League opener against Everton coming up on August 18.

Milan have played more preseason matches and still have two more to go. The Rossoneri endured a disappointing campaign last year—eighth place and 63 points from 38 rounds. Over the summer, the club changed managers: Massimiliano Allegri took over from Cancelsa, returning after leading Milan to the Serie A title in 2012. In preseason, Milan also faced strong opposition: they thrashed Perth Glory 9-0, beat Liverpool 4-2, and narrowly lost to Arsenal. Their final friendly will be against Chelsea, before kicking off their Coppa Italia campaign in the round of 32 on August 17.

Match facts and head-to-head

Leeds are unbeaten in 12 matches, while Milan have won their last two.

In the last ten games, Leeds have won five times, Milan four.

Leeds have kept clean sheets in their last ten matches, Milan in two.

The teams have met twice before—Leeds won one match, and the other ended in a draw back in 2000.

Probable lineups

Leeds: Darlow; Schmidt, Bijol, Rodon, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Nmecha, Gnonto; Piroe

Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Ricci, Musah, Estupiñán; Pulisic, Leão

Prediction

These are two strong teams, and this match will be an important and challenging test for both. As a preseason fixture, it’s a valuable opportunity to assess their strengths. My tip is to bet on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.7.