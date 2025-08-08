RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Leeds vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Leeds vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Leeds vs AC Milan prediction Getty Images
Leeds
Leeds Leeds Schedule Leeds News Leeds Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
09 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
AC Milan
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Saturday, August 9, Leeds will face Milan in a friendly match kicking off at 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Leeds vs Milan: match preview

Last season, Leeds racked up 100 points in the Championship, finishing top of the table and earning promotion to the Premier League. The team is gearing up for their top-flight campaign, having played just two friendlies so far. Their opponents were formidable: Manchester United and Villarreal. Both matches ended in draws—0-0 and 1-1, respectively. Now, the Whites face another tough challenger, with their Premier League opener against Everton coming up on August 18.

Milan have played more preseason matches and still have two more to go. The Rossoneri endured a disappointing campaign last year—eighth place and 63 points from 38 rounds. Over the summer, the club changed managers: Massimiliano Allegri took over from Cancelsa, returning after leading Milan to the Serie A title in 2012. In preseason, Milan also faced strong opposition: they thrashed Perth Glory 9-0, beat Liverpool 4-2, and narrowly lost to Arsenal. Their final friendly will be against Chelsea, before kicking off their Coppa Italia campaign in the round of 32 on August 17.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Leeds are unbeaten in 12 matches, while Milan have won their last two.
  • In the last ten games, Leeds have won five times, Milan four.
  • Leeds have kept clean sheets in their last ten matches, Milan in two.
  • The teams have met twice before—Leeds won one match, and the other ended in a draw back in 2000.

Probable lineups

  • Leeds: Darlow; Schmidt, Bijol, Rodon, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Nmecha, Gnonto; Piroe
  • Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Ricci, Musah, Estupiñán; Pulisic, Leão

Prediction

These are two strong teams, and this match will be an important and challenging test for both. As a preseason fixture, it’s a valuable opportunity to assess their strengths. My tip is to bet on over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.7.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Algeria vs South Africa prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 Algeria vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Algeria Odds: 1.55 South Africa Recommended Mostbet
Guinea vs Uganda prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Guinea vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.75 Uganda Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.92 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Inter prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Monaco vs Inter: H2H, predicted lineups and preview — 8 August 2025 Monaco Odds: 2 Inter Recommended Melbet
Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 8, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.55 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Brentford vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Brentford vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.52 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Melbet
Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 14:30 Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.61 Galatasaray Recommended Melbet
Birmingham vs Ipswich prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 August 2025 Birmingham Odds: 1.8 Ipswich Bet now 1xBet
Casa Pia AC vs Sporting CP prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Casa Pia vs Sporting: can Sporting kick off the season with a win? Casa Pia AC Odds: 1.8 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Charlton vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Charlton Athletic vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 9, 2025 Charlton Odds: 1.78 Watford Recommended Melbet
Southampton vs Wrexham prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Southampton vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.96 Wrexham Bet now 1xBet
Coventry vs Hull prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Coventry City vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Coventry Odds: 1.77 Hull Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores