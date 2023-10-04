RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction
Lecce Lecce
Serie A Italy 06 oct 2023, 14:45 Lecce - Sassuolo
-
- : -
Italy, Lecce, Stadio Via del Mare
Sassuolo Sassuolo
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.82

In the match of the eighth round of the Italian Championship there will be a meeting between Lecce and Sassuolo. The teams will play on October 6.

Lecce

Last season, this team was an unconditional outsider, but managed to maintain its residence in the elite of Italian football. In the new season, Lecce surprises its fans with good results.

After six rounds, Lecce has 11 points and is in sixth place, being in the European competition zone. It is worth admitting that for the first time Lecce played against a strong team only in the sixth round. Despite this, stable results against mid-level teams and outsiders indicate significant progress in the home team's play.

Sassuolo

For this team, the start of the new season turned out to be something terrible. They suffered three defeats in the first four rounds, which immediately sent them to the bottom of the table.

After that there were victories, and they were very bright - over Juventus and Inter.

Before the match with Lecce, the green-blacks are in ninth place, trailing Lecce by only two points. However, Sassuolo's brief rise does not mean they can claim a much higher position in the table than usual.

Interesting facts and match prediction

In eight of the last 10 matches involving Sassuolo, the total was 2.5 goals. In addition, Sassuolo have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches.

Lecce looks very good in home matches - they have not lost a single point in three games at home. In addition, they are approaching the head-to-head confrontation with Sassuolo as favorites.

In general, Lecce's stable play inspires confidence. I propose to bet on the home team winning with a zero handicap at odds of 1.82.

