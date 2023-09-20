Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Friday, September 22, Lecce and Genoa will face off at Stadio Via del Mare. The match will take place as part of the 5th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Lecce



Taking into account more than hundred-year history, Lecce spent only eighteen seasons in the Serie A, often wandering between the second and the third football divisions of the country. “The Yellow and Reds” “looked” into the Serie D in the mid-50s of the previous century (the fourth division in the hierarchy of Italian football) for three seasons.

The team earned promotion to the Serie A eight times, being one of the leaders according to this indicator.

Lecce spent the previous season, for the first time after a long absence, among the elite representatives of the country. The team, although not without nerves, immediately managed to gain a foothold among the strongest clubs of Italy.

The start of the new campaign, without exaggeration, can be called a successful one. Lecce shared the points in the struggles with Fiorentina and Monza, and also achieved the victories in the matches against Salernitana and Lazio.

Genoa



Genoa represents the port city of Genoa, which is located on the coast of the Ligurian Sea. The team has a rich history and is considered to be the oldest football club in the Apennines.

The Genoese team dominated in Italy at the beginning of the 19th century, managing to win the set of gold medals of the championship 9 times.

The results of the last but one season made the team go to the Serie B, where, being under the rule of the outstanding Italian football player, Alberto Gilardino, it immediately got a ticket back. A significant contribution to the return of “the Griffin” to the Serie A was made by the striker, Mateo Retegui, who has already been called up to the Italian national team.

As for the current draw, Genoa feels quite confident in the middle of the table. The team’s asset includes a victory in the battle against Lazio and a draw in the confrontation with Napoli. It goes without saying that the defeats made by Torino and Fiorentina spoil the state of things a little, but, generally speaking, the start of the championship can be considered to be quite good.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



As it has been mentioned above, Lecce is unbeaten in the current season and scores in absolutely every match.

Genoa is coping with the pressure so far and is slowly gaining points, despite the fact that everyone predicts that “the Griffin” will struggle for survival.

Speaking about the head-to-head matches, the advantage is on the side of the guests – 7 wins and 3 draws in 10 previous battles in the Serie A and the Coppa Italia. The last time Lecce celebrated a victory over Genoa was back in 2006.

Prediction



Despite the negative statistics in head-to-head matches, bookmakers think that Lecce is the favourite of the following battle. I probably won’t argue with them. I’ll bet on the hosts to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

