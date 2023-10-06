Lazio vs Atalanta prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Lazio will compete with Atalanta in the 8th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place on Sunday, October 8, at Stadio Olimpico in Rome and will start at 15:00 CET.

Lazio



Maurizio Sarri’s team leaves a mixed impression of its performance. On the one hand, “the Eagles” try to play dynamic attacking football, but, on the other hand, it sometimes literally suffers on the field and is unable to beat Genoa or Lecce as it happened at the start of the current season.

Speaking about the previous draw, Lazio achieved its best result in the Serie A of recent years. It reached the finish line right behind Napoli and received the right to play in the Champions League, where it has already started with a draw in the battle against Spanish Atletico and an away victory in the confrontation with Celtic. “The Romans” scored in the last minutes of the game in both cases.

As for the championship, Sarri’s team is in the 16th place with 2 wins in 7 matches.

Atalanta



“The Bergamasques” finished in the 5th position, which gave them the right to compete in the Europa League, last season. Atalanta in turn defeated Polish Rakow with a 2-0 score and Portuguese Sporting with a 2:1 result at the beginning of this tournament.

And Atalanta looks quite good in the new Serie A draw. The team defeated Sassuolo, Verona, Cagliari and Monza, but lost in the games against Fiorentina and modest Frosinone. The previous round against Juventus ended in a goalless draw. Atalanta is in the group of leaders – in the 6th place.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Lazio, if we take into account 7 previous matches, has suffered only 1 defeat at the home arena.

Atalanta has not lost 5 matches in a row: 4 wins and 1 draw.

Lazio has not beaten Atalanta on the home field since 2017 and has not scored in 2 previous head-to-head confrontations.

Prediction



Bookmakers expect an even match and do not give any preference. I am inclined to believe that the game will be interesting and productive, and I bet on “both teams to score: yes”.

