On September 12, Bloomfield Stadium (Tel Aviv) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Israel will compete with Belarus. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Israel



The team showed itself only in the Nations League format. Speaking about the debut draw, it won the group in the League C, which was followed by the success in the League B a year ago; as a result, it secured the right to be promoted to the elite level. Still, there is no way to get to the World Cup or at least the Euro. There were hopes that the current cycle would be a breakthrough, because the lot had thrown up a pretty convenient group. Having lost to the favourite, Switzerland, “the Blue and Whites” achieved a draw at the home battle with the Kosovars in March and defeated both Belarus and Andorra in the summer. As a result, September began with a confrontation with a direct competitor, Romania. It turned into an exchange of goals and a final 1-1 score. Strategically, it is a good away result, but the team needs to win at the home arena now.

Belarus



The team, even being at its peak, during the times of Belkevich, Hleb and other stars, was not more than a middle peasant with little chance of competing for the second place in the group – by the way, it never took it, and finished in the third position only once. Gradually, “the White Wings” degraded to such a level that their June victory over Kosovo is perceived, if not a sensation, then at least as a pleasant necessity. Nevertheless, the management replaced the coach, betting on Carlos Alós, a Spanish specialist who had previously worked with the Rwandan national team. The new mentor made his debut in another away match, against Andorra. The opponents did not score any goals there, and that result cannot be called a failure for the current team of the republic – it shared the points on the away field.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams played against each other only in a friendly format before the current cycle, 4 times, strictly alternating victories over each other.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that the Belarusians will be able to grab the points. Still, Israel is definitely not a giant yet. So, we will limit ourselves to betting on its victory with “a -1.0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.64).

