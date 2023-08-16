Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.66 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On August 19, Giuseppe Meazza (Milan) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Inter will compete with Monza. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Inter



The team didn’t start the previous season well. Simone Inzaghi was on the verge of resigning several times. Still, first, it was possible to win a dispute for the 2nd place in the Champions League group and, then, the state of things improved in other tournaments. For instance, “the Nerazzurri” finished the Serie A draw in the 3rd place and won one more Super Cup of the country. Finally, the Italian team reached the Champions League final, where they lost minimally only to stellar Manchester City. This time, it will not be easy: Milan Dzeko, Lukaku, Onana, Brozovic, Skriniar, Acerbi, D’Ambrosio left Milan for various reasons – all of those were the players of the main line-up. It is reasonable to mention that Sommer, Marcus Thuram, Bisseck, Audero have been signed up, Augusto and Frattesi have been loaned, but it is clear that there will be attempts to strengthen the squad of “the Black and Blues” until the very deadline.

Monza



The club was the last brainchild, in terms of football, of Silvio Berlusconi. The odious billionaire is more memorable for the achievements of Milan, but having sold the grandee, he invested in a modest team from the suburbs of his native metropolis in the last years of his life. The efforts were not in vain: the club managed to make its debut in the Serie A a year ago. And due to an unexpected bet on Palladino as a coach, it turned out to finish the first year in the 11th position there. Still, that was not seen by the initiator of the higher mentioned success. It was interesting to know how the project would develop after that. So far, there are no signs of a decline: the team has bought out the contracts of those who were invited a year ago, including Pessina, Pablo Mari, Petagna and Caprari, “sheltered” D’Ambrosio and Kyriakopoulos and rented Gori, Carboni and Cittadini.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Unexpectedly, Monza was stronger than its neighbouring grandee in the previous season. First, it played a 2-2 draw in January, moreover, the debutant won with a 1-0 score at Giuseppe Meazza in April.

