Main Predictions Inter vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023

Inter Inter
Serie A Italy 03 sep 2023, 12:30 Inter - Fiorentina
-
- : -
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Inter
Odds: 1.65

On September 3, Giuseppe Meazza (Milan) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Serie A, in which Inter will compete with Fiorentina. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Inter


The club could not repeat the result that was achieved under the rule of Antonio Conte – the Scudetto. However, “the Count” did not run away in vain – he had seen that the financial possibilities were noticeably narrowed. So, the current mentor may be satisfied with both years in Milan. Simone Inzaghi’s wards closed the previous season, playing in the Champions League final – even if they lost there in a real fight to the favourite, Manchester City. The new draw began with an updated version of “the Black and Blues”. And the team has achieved confident, “grandmaster” victories, with the same score so far – 2-0. The only embarrassing thing is that the opponents of the grandee were clearly weaker, first, Monza at the home arena and then Cagliari on the away field. This time, “the Black and Blues” will have a more serious test, even if they host “the Violets” at native arena.

Fiorentina


The team received a new mentor in parallel with the arrival of Simone Inzaghi in Milan. Vincenzo Italiano arrived in Florence. And the specialist immediately, despite leaving Vlahovic during the draw, raised his new wards into the Conference League. The next cycle, 2022/2023, proved to be controversial. The club reached two finals, the Coppa Italia and the Conferences League, but lost in both of them. On the other hand, it was lucky in the end: “the Purples”, having such a load, finished only in the 8th place in the Calcio, but, at the same time, they managed to start in the European competition due to the disqualification of Juventus again. Still, the club appeared only in the Conference League and only in the qualification, where there was a difficult struggle with Rapid, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat in Vienna. As for the Calcio, starting with a confident 4-1 result on the field of Genoa, then Fiorentina, leading the match with a 2-0 score at native Artemio Franchi Stadium by the 25th minute of the game, ended the battle against Lecce only in a draw.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous season, the clubs exchanged away victories in the championship. As for the Coppa Italia final, Inter won with a 2-1 score.

Predictions


Bookmakers are sceptical about the guests. Inter has all the trump cards, and it must use them by winning the match (odd: 1.65).

Prediction on game Win Inter
Odds: 1.65

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
