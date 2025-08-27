Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 28, a highly anticipated Leagues Cup playoff showdown will take place between Inter Miami and Orlando City. Read on for detailed team insights and the top betting pick for this heated encounter.

Match preview

Inter Miami entered the Leagues Cup as one of the tournament favorites. The club cruised through the group stage, displaying prolific scoring and a powerful attacking brand of football: in three group games, Leo Messi's side picked up eight points, netting seven goals and conceding four. Miami thrived on a dynamic, combination style, quickly transitioning into attack and often finding success through relentless pressing and game control. In the knockout rounds, the team maintained this momentum, showing a mature and pragmatic approach: in the quarterfinals, Miami edged out Mexican side Tigres by the narrowest of margins, with Suarez bagging a penalty brace. Miami has proven it can both dominate up front and shut things down defensively when needed. Their run to this stage has been nearly flawless, underscoring their serious intentions to battle for the trophy.

Orlando City, on the other hand, had a much bumpier road. Even in the group stage, the team faced stiff competition and only advanced to the playoffs thanks to discipline and an ability to grind out results in tough matches. In their opening game, Orlando unexpectedly lost to Pumas on penalties, but bounced back with confident wins in their next two matches, sneaking into the playoffs from fourth place.

In the following round, Orlando focused more on defense, betting on rapid transitions and counterattacks. Against Toluca, they managed to create slightly more than their opponents, but the match ended 0-0 in regulation. The American side held their nerve in the shootout. This pragmatic style paid off: rivals often found themselves trapped, underestimating Orlando's defensive organization. Now, the team heads into the derby in high spirits—a victory over Inter Miami would not only move them deeper into the tournament, but also serve as a powerful statement in this regional rivalry.

Probable line-ups

Inter Miami: Ustari, Frey, Picart, Luján, Alba, Bright, Busquets, De Paul, Segovia, Allende, Suárez

Orlando City: Gallese, Freeman, Schlegel, Jansson, Brekalo, Pašalić, Atuesta, Araújo, Cortés, Muriel, Ojeda

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings between these clubs, there have been two draws, two Orlando wins, and one Miami victory

Orlando has won five of their last six matches

Inter have conceded in each of their last seven games

Prediction

I expect an entertaining game packed with goals. Both teams are in fine form and ready to prove it on the pitch. My prediction: total over (3) at 1.65 odds.